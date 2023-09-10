Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

Wighton accused of biting Gamble in Newcastle Knights elimination final

By George Clarke
Updated September 10 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 7:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A biting allegation marred Newcastle's dramatic 30-28 NRL elimination final win over Canberra. (Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS)
A biting allegation marred Newcastle's dramatic 30-28 NRL elimination final win over Canberra. (Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS)

Newcastle have knocked Canberra out of the NRL finals with a nail-biting 30-28 extra time win after Raiders star Jack Wighton avoided a send-off for an alleged bite on Tyson Gamble.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.