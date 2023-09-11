A Cardiff South man facing a murder charge over the disappearance of a woman almost 40 years ago will appear before a court in Victoria later this week.
NSW court documents show that Peter John Wetzler, 65, was released on bail in Belmont Local Court last Wednesday ahead of an appearance at the Magistrates Court of Victoria this Friday.
A bail review hearing, which had been scheduled for the NSW Supreme Court on Monday, was abandoned, with Mr Wetzler remaining at conditional liberty this week.
His matter is listed for the magistrate's court for a "filing hearing" at 9.30am.
Mr Wetzler is accused of killing Debra Campbell - his fiance - who went missing from her home in High Street, Windsor, on February 25, 1984.
The Newcastle Herald reported in April that detectives searched a Cardiff South home in relation to Ms Campbell's "suspicious disappearance".
The 21-year-old went missing following a disagreement with Mr Wetzler, police allege.
At the time of her disappearance, both Ms Campbell and Mr Wetzler were members of the Royal Australian Air Force.
A coronial inquest in 1998 found Ms Campbell was likely deceased, but the circumstances of her death could not be determined.
