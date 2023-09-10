PROPERTIES in Lake Macquarie drew some of the biggest auction results of the week.
There were 27 auctions scheduled across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie during the week ending September 10.
According to CoreLogic's preliminary results, the region recorded a clearance rate of 88.9 per cent, up from 64.3 per cent the previous week.
A luxury four-bedroom house at 60 Dilkera Avenue in Valentine sold to a buyer from the Newcastle area at auction for $2.43 million drawing widespread interest.
Architecturally designed by Studio Snell and set on almost 835 square metres with views across Lake Macquarie from its two levels, the property included a solar-heated pool.
"We had quite a strong campaign, so we ended up with four registered bidders, with three of them active," LJ Hooker's Paul Campbell said.
"It got to around $2.425 million and there was a little bit of negotiation at the end.
"It was a gorgeous house and typical of Snell who is very individualised in his style. We had a lot of interest all the way from Singleton to Gerringong and everywhere in between."
The sale marks the 25th residential property along Dilkera Avenue to sell for more than $2 million.
LJ Hooker Lake Macquarie also sold a two-bedroom home at 144 Brighton Avenue in Toronto at auction.
Offered to the market for the first time in 60 years, the property's large 1962 square metre block size appealed to developers and pulled in a result of $1.285 million.
"It was zoned for MU1 (mixed use), so that's why it drew a lot of interest," Mr Campbell said.
"We had five registered bidders at that one with buyers from Sydney, the Central Coast and Newcastle, so it was a real mixed bag."
The agent said the buyer from Sydney planned to fix up the existing home and lease it for the time being.
Also in Lake Macquarie, Shiels + Co Property's auction of a four-bedroom house on a 2,127 square metre block surrounded by bushland at 13 Bathurst Street in Dudley delivered a strong result.
Listed with a guide of $2.1 million, the auction had two buyers going head-to-head who kicked off with an opening bid of $1.9 million.
It went on to sell for $2.17 million to a buyer from the Newcastle area and earned the sellers a substantial profit having purchased the home in 2012 for $1 million.
"It was a great spot and had a really beautiful outlook and close to the beach," Listing agent Peter Shiels said.
TaylorHedley Property's auction of a modern four-bedroom home at 42 Palisade Street in Edgeworth also drew a significant result for the suburb.
Five bidders registered at the auction of the 2017-built home, with four actively bidding and starting with a strong opening bid of $1.08 million.
It was sold after 33 bids to a buyer from Edgeworth for $1.3 million and became the second most expensive residential property in the suburb.
"There was a property that sold for $1.9 million on Edgeworth but it was on a big acreage, so this is the most expensive sub-acre house in Edgeworth," listing agent Sam Taylor said.
"It had a resort-style backyard with a pool and it was the fourth house in that street that the owners had built."
A property in Jewells also cracked the $1 million mark at auction.
Listed with an auction guide of $990,000, the renovated four-bedroom, one-bathroom brick home on 671 square metres at 34 Mathew Street sold for $1.06 million with Damon Sellis from Street Property.
The auction of a four-bedroom home on a large 708 square metre block set just back from Brunker Road at 15 Date Street in Adamstown drew interest from three buyers including owner-occupiers and an investor.
The sale price of $1.275 million topped the reserve of $1.1 million.
"All three were actively bidding and fairly strongly as well with an opening bid of $950,000 and it went strong between two bidders very quickly until they started to peter out," Dalton Partners listing agent John Kerr said.
"The third party came in and he ended up buying it as an investment.
"Now that things have settled with interest rates, investors are starting to come back into the market."
Competition was strong at the auction of a renovated four-bedroom home with period features at 17 Milton Street in Hamilton which drew 13 registrations.
Set on 253 square metres and listed with Spillane Property, the bidding commenced at $740,000 and the property was sold for $870,000.
The auction of a three-bedroom house in need of renovation at 30 Valencia Street in Mayfield listed with Mike Flook at Robinson Property sold for $836,000.
Other results included a home at 14 Gistford Street in New Lambton Heights listed with a guide of $795,000 with LaneCampos Property.
The auction drew five registrations and the property was sold for $880,000.
A two-bedroom apartment in the Sky Residence building at 1203/509 Hunter Street in Newcastle listed with Belle Property also sold at auction for $1.25 million.
