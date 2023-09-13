Mody Yakout's passion for ancient Egyptian history was ignited when he first visited the pyramids at the age of seven.
It was a decade later, as a young man sitting in his grandmother's kitchen in Alexandria, that he made the decision to combine his love of Egyptian culture and history with his growing interest in food.
Kings Valley Egyptian Restaurant on Beaumont Street in Hamilton is the end result; the realisation of Mody's dream.
"I was born and raised Alexandria on the Mediterranean coast and have always been fascinated by ancient Egypt and its culture," he said.
"Growing up in Egypt, there is history everywhere. You study a different dynasty every year at school, from when Egypt became one kingdom under Narmar until the time Egypt became a republic rather than a kingdom in 1953."
Mody, whose family owned a restaurant, did a bit of travelling in his late teens but was undecided about his future until he started spending time with his mother and grandmother, talking about food.
"When I returned to Egypt they both taught me heaps of traditional Egyptian recipes, and family recipes that had been handed down," he said.
"I have had a passion for food and cooking ever since. It introduced me to the connections between history, culture and food, and that's what I'm trying to achieve at Kings Valley. It's all about connecting people."
Kings Valley has a bright and airy second-storey vantage point overlooking busy Beaumont Street, with a balcony wrapping around the front and side of the restaurant. A pleasant place to spend a balmy summer evening, I would expect.
Diners are greeted at the entrance by a statues of Anubis, Ka of Tutankhamun, Rameses II and Cleopatra. Inside, the restaurant is a rich tapestry of Egyptian-themed wall hangings, framed prints, decorative plates, cushions and other items from Mody's personal collection.
The restaurant is Mody's love letter to Australia, from Egypt.
He opened the first Kings Valley Egyptian Restaurant in Forster in 2020, and designed the logo himself.
The hieroglyphic is a combination of his name, and his daughter's.
"I came to Australia in 2015 when I was 25 and moved to Forster. My dream was to open a restaurant designed as ancient Egypt," he explained.
"I did the menu myself and it took a while because I wanted it to attract everyone: gluten intolerant people, coeliac, gluten free, vegetarian and vegan, people who love chicken and beef. It wasn't easy but I enjoyed it."
Mody's food is an intoxicating blend of colours, flavours and mild spices. Highlights include the Egyptian falafel, which is made with fava beans; the baba ganoush; the warm vine leaves; the koshari (a traditional Egyptian staple mixing chickpeas, pasta, fried onions and a zesty tomato sauce, served on a bed of rice and brown lentils); the shish tawook (Egyptian spiced chicken marinated in yoghurt and lemon juice for 24 hours); and the shawerma (thinly sliced strips of beef marinated with cumin and yoghurt cooked with tomatoes, onion and vinegar, topped with tahini and parsley).
The Egyptian flat bread dipped in tahini or marinated yoghurt dip is delicious.
I ask Mody about Egyptian cooking and its unique flavours, and what made the brightly coloured pickled vegetable starter so tasty.
"Egyptian food is a blend of Middle Eastern, Mediterranean and North African," he said.
"With our pickled vegetables we use lots of spices and vinegar, and they stay in a jar for a week or two before serving. There's radish, turnip, carrots, and we use cumin and salt, coriander.
"Marinating meat in yoghurt makes it very tender.
"Remember, Egypt is one of the first civilisations on earth, and the ancient Egyptians invented wine, beer, bread, a lot of things, and everyone who invaded Egypt took something back with them, whether it's coffee or vines or bread."
He has many stories and historical anecdotes that he is happy to share. It brings him joy.
"I enjoy talking to people about my culture and food. I'm a proud Egyptian and proud Australian as well - I love Australia because I started my business here," Mody said.
This weekend Kings Valley is celebrating its first anniversary on Beaumont Street and Mody has been busy organising music, belly dancers, a fire show and a banquet.
It's been a "tough" 12 months, he says, due partly to an unsettling health scare that prompted him to close the Forster restaurant, but Mody has bounced back and is more enthusiastic than ever about his Hamilton restaurant.
"What I've learned is that I was a workaholic, chasing success and money. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this and then I got sick and the money meant nothing to me," he said.
"I appreciate my health, I appreciate my mental health. My health and happiness - and that of my daughter - is the number one priority."
Mody made the news in September 2021 for providing free nutritious meals to those in need in Forster. He said when he arrived in Australia from Egypt he struggled financially and was overwhelmed by the support he received from Forster-Tuncurry families, and wanted to give something back.
That offer still applies.
"My door is always open if anyone in Newcastle needs help," he said.
