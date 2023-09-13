Mody's food is an intoxicating blend of colours, flavours and mild spices. Highlights include the Egyptian falafel, which is made with fava beans; the baba ganoush; the warm vine leaves; the koshari (a traditional Egyptian staple mixing chickpeas, pasta, fried onions and a zesty tomato sauce, served on a bed of rice and brown lentils); the shish tawook (Egyptian spiced chicken marinated in yoghurt and lemon juice for 24 hours); and the shawerma (thinly sliced strips of beef marinated with cumin and yoghurt cooked with tomatoes, onion and vinegar, topped with tahini and parsley).