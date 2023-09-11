JASON Berthomier has only trained twice with the Newcastle Jets but veteran defender Jason Hoffman has no doubts that the French midfielder has the ingredients to be a hit in the A-League.
Berthomier, 33, joined the Jets from Ligue Two club Valenciennes and has a resume that boasts 109 games for Clermont, including a season in the top flight in his home country.
A left-footer, Berthomier can fill a number of roles in the centre of the park.
"First impressions are important," Hoffman said. "Jason is a very positive character, who is extremely excited and happy to be here. When you get a motivated international player in your squad, that is half the battle sometimes.
"From what we have seen on the park, he is a very technical player and will add a lot to our midfield. He is someone who wants to be on the ball and run the game. He is someone who has the capacity to control a football match.
"Sometimes, the most effective players in midfield are the ones who do the simple things very well and consistency well. That consistency and technical ability will shine through over the course of the season. Young players can learn from that."
Former Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson has also been impressed with new coach Rob Stanton's major recruit.
"He has a lovely left foot," said Jenkinson, who played alongside a host of French internationals in the Premier League.
"He can play through the lines and you can tell he has some class about him.
"He seems like a top bloke and will fit into the group really well. We have only seen him train twice, but you can see glimpses of what he is going to bring."
Berthomier played his last game in France three weeks ago. His first appearance for the Jets is likely to be in a friendly against Brisbane Roar in Coffs Harbour on September 20.
After the Roar, the Jets have hit outs against Macarthur (September 28) and Wanderers (October 13) and possibly Wellington.
Apart from injury setbacks to Archie Goodwin (back), Tom Aquilina (hamstring) and Reno Piscopo (calf), the pre-season has been positive.
They beat Melbourne Victory on penalties in the Australia Cup qualifier before bowing out to the Roar 3-2 in extra time.
In friendlies, they have had a scoreless draw and 1-0 loss with Sydney and beat the Mariners 4-1.
"From the moment we started pre-season this year - with a new outlook, new direction - the vibe and the energy has been extremely positive," Hoffman said.
"Hopefully we can continually build on that. Be excited by the training sessions, be excited by the direction we are going.
"The results have confirmed the confidence in the way we are going. We are building nicely.
"We have a real hungry, youthful team that will play an energetic style of football.
"It is an exciting period for players like me self to push what it means to play for Newcastle and the club."
The Jets depart on a Sunday for a five day training camp, culminating with the hit out against the Roar.
"It is always an exciting time to get on the road, especially when you have new players," Hoffman said. "You bond together and do team building exercises where you form a strong culture in the change room.
"It is critical to get to understand the staff and a bit more in depth the direct and culture that they expect.
"From the moment Rob and the new staff have come in, we have hit the ground running.
"We have had friendlies and Australia Cup matches and haven't really had a chance to breathe and get away as a group. This will be a good chance for us to get away and have more control over our environment for a few nights."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.