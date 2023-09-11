Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

A-League soccer, 2023: French recruit Jason Berthomier hits ground running at Jets

By James Gardiner
September 11 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
French midfielder Jason Berthomier at Newcastle Jets training on Monday. Picture Jets media
French midfielder Jason Berthomier at Newcastle Jets training on Monday. Picture Jets media

JASON Berthomier has only trained twice with the Newcastle Jets but veteran defender Jason Hoffman has no doubts that the French midfielder has the ingredients to be a hit in the A-League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.