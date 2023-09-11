Tradies are busy adding the finishing touches to a multimillion-dollar project at Cameron Grove Estate that has been 15 years in the making.
Harrigan's Cameron Park opens to the public this Saturday, September 16, and is the first new pub to be built in Lake Macquarie and Newcastle in 20 years.
It is owned and operated by Roche Group, whose portfolio includes Hunter Valley Gardens and Harrigan's Hunter Valley in Pokolbin, and was designed by Bergstrom Architects.
A range of activities are planned to celebrate this weekend's launch including live music, entertainment for the kids, face painting and a wildlife display. It's walk-ins only on Saturday and Sunday, with bookings being taken now for September 18 and beyond.
Harrigan's Cameron Park is contemporary in style with an industrial aesthetic. And it's huge.
The 300-square-metre one-level building is designed around a central atrium and entry foyer that anchors two long wings, each with high vaulted ceilings to accentuate the feeling of space. A double-sided open fireplace adds warmth and character to the interior which has three easy-access bars.
There is a kitchen at either end and an Italian pizza oven with a rotating stone base.
A lot of thought has gone into the design and the decor. Artistic ceramic tiles, recycled timber, metallic surfaces and lush carpet combine to create a warm, interesting and comfortable space.
At the rear is a wide verandah overlooking a dam and an outdoor alfresco dining area with a mist cooling system, as well as a children's play area featuring a mural by Newcastle artist Mitch Revs.
Three giant screens are situated in both the Sports and Terrace bars and full TAB facilities are available on-site.
Roche Group executive chef Sam Harman told the Herald the food offering was "modern pub style with a few Italian influences" such as burrata and freshly-baked pull-apart pizza bread.
More than 200 tradespeople have brought the venue to life over the past 12 months. When opened, it will employ more than 50 people.
"The building sits really nicely in its location - it's not overly obtrusive," Roche Group marketing manager Kim Jacobs told the Newcastle Herald.
"And when you go inside you don't feel overwhelmed by the space. You don't feel lost."
Cameron Grove Estate is still growing, and now extends to both sides of George Booth Drive at Cameron Park.
"We're looking at more than 2000 homes all up," Ms Jacob said.
"There's a small medical centre there, a gym, a public library, a museum, a Woolworths, cafes, a petrol station, McDonald's, a KFC ... all sorts of things.
"It's created its own suburb, basically. There are three childcare centres in the estate and there's more to come on the other side of George Booth Drive, and a medical centre on that side too."
And while Harrigan's Hunter Valley at Pokolbin is (loosely) Irish themed, Harrigan's Cameron Park has been designed with families in mind.
"Harrigan's Hunter Valley is a tourist pub. It's not a local, it's a destination pub," she said.
"We are aiming Harrigan's Cameron Park squarely at the local market and we want people to feel like it's their local, and treat it as their local.
"We've had plenty of people telling us to hurry up and open, and saying they'll be camping outside the gate in anticipation [laughs]. They really can't wait to get in there."
