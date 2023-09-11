Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal
Food

Is this your new local? Harrigan's Cameron Park is opening on Saturday with three bars, huge screens, a bistro and more

By Lisa Rockman
September 12 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tradies are busy adding the finishing touches to a multimillion-dollar project at Cameron Grove Estate that has been 15 years in the making.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.