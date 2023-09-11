LIFE as a club golf pro has changed dramatically since Peter Johnston first walked through the door at Merewether.
Not once has Johnston considered doing anything else.
Johnston will celebrate 30 years at Merewether on October 1 and the club has renamed their biggest annual amateur event to mark the occasion. The district's best players, headed by Merewether's Luke Ferrier, will play for the Peter Johnston Cup on Saturday, September 30.
"We wanted to recognise the contribution Peter has made over 30 years," said General Manager Adam Cecil, who was one of seven trainee professionals to come through under Johnston. "That is the least we could do for the service he has provided. Having worked under him, people only see half the things he does for the club. He is here from dawn to dusk and is the face of the club."
Johnston , 59, started at Merewether on October 1, 1993 after stints at Branxton and Sugar Valley, with his father Col.
"If I am happy somewhere, I am happy to stay," he said. "Merewether have looked after me. The job is more demanding simply because more people are playing golf. I have loved my time here and wouldn't go anywhere else."
Johnston will be among the 250 players competing in the 18-hole vardon event.
"It was nice of the club to rename it," Johnston said. "My son, Luke, has organised who I am playing alongside. It will be a surprise. I still love the game and, even when I retire, I will play at Merewether."
"It has been such a big part of my life. My brother, Dave, worked with me for 12 or 13 years and Paul Smith has been with me on and off for 25 years.
Merewether will soon undergo multi-million dollar redevelopment, which includes seniors-living apartments attached to a new clubhouse.
"It is an exciting time for the club," Johnston said. "During the construction it will be hard. Once it is finished, the place will thrive with a new club house and captive audience with the people who live there.
"A lot of clubs are going down this path. Clubland is not easy these days and it costs a lot of money to maintain a golf course."
** More than 300 juniors will converge on the Hunter on September 26 for the Jack Newton International Junior Classic at Cypress Lakes, Hunter Valley and Singleton golf courses.
Players from eight countries and every Australian State will compete in divisions from six years to 18.
** Newcastle's NSW Primary Schools Championship (PSSA) Club Catalina - Wednesday/Thursday Hunter Team: Alexis Moanaroa, Tristan Moanaroa (Waratah), Nicholas New (Charlestown), Adam Pursch, Eli Smith (Singleton) are part of the PSSA Hunter team competing at the NSW primary school championships at Bateman's Bay this week. Jesse Linden (Newcastle) is in the combined independent schools team.
