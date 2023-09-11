Jack Wighton facing suspension after allegedly biting Knight

JACK Wighton's career at South Sydney appears certain to start while under suspension after he was referred straight to the NRL judiciary for an alleged biting incident.
Newcastle five-eighth Tyson Gamble accused Wighton of biting him during the Knights' 30-28 victory over Canberra in Sunday's do-or-die play-off at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The former NSW Origin and Kangaroos star was lucky to avoid a send-off, but the incident incensed the 29,548-strong crowd and they rallied behind the home team, inspiring them to fight back from a 16-6 deficit.
It was Wighton's last game for Canberra, as he has signed a four-year deal to join the Rabbitohs next season.
Unless he can convince the judiciary of his innocence, he is likely to be sidelined when Souths kick off their 2024 campaign.
