NRLW debut 'dream come true' for young Knights prop Jacy Carter

Jacy Carter took a gamble to leave family and friends in pursuit of realising her NRLW dream.
The move, albeit a tough one, paid dividends for the Queensland 19-year-old when she stepped onto the field for the Newcastle Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the NRLW top-of-the-table clash with the Sydney Roosters.
The young prop came off the interchange bench with about 15 minutes remaining and the game still in the balance at 14-4 in Newcastle's favour. The Knights ended up winning 20-4 to put one hand on the club's first ever NRLW minor premiership and a home semi-final now seems fait accompli.
"It was amazing," Carter told the Newcastle Herald post-match.
"It was so surreal. It was a dream come true. I actually felt quite comfortable out there.
"I had all the girls around me and I know I've done the prep and I've done the work, so it was an amazing experience to finally reach that level."
Carter grew up in Brisbane and spent the past two years in the Broncos' development pathways.
A phone call with Knights coach Ron Griffiths presented an opportunity in Newcastle, and the Wynnum-Manly Seagulls front-rower seized it.
"I was with the Broncos for the last two seasons in development and I was really trying to have a crack at getting into NRLW top 24," Carter said.
"I said to Ronald, 'Is there a chance of getting in that top 24 squad', and he said, 'Definitely'.
"I like Newy, I've been here before so I thought I may as well take the opportunity.
"Luckily my boyfriend lives down here. We drove down early January and I started playing Harveys [NSW Rugby League Women's Premiership] and just went from there.
"It was hard, especially because I'm only 19 and I'm leaving my mum behind, but I'm so glad I came down."
The disability support worker was offered a development contract with the Knights then was upgraded to a top 24 player when forward Jules Kirkpatrick sustained a season-ending knee injury.
Griffiths said the Queensland under-19 prop "certainly didn't look out of place" on Saturday and had earned her spot through hard work.
"Jacinta moved herself down as a 19-year-old girl and ended up securing an NRLW development contract," Griffiths said.
"We said to her through that six or seven-week pre-season, your growth would be exponential and we'd have no hesitation using you when the time was right, and that's what we've seen.
"She's ticked off some of her best ever testing in terms of conditioning. Her effort through that pre-season ... we've seen her develop and grow, so when the time was right to promote her to top 24 and pick her and play her we knew she'd be best prepared, as she was."
The Knights can wrap up the minor premiership with a win against the eighth-placed West Tigers at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Thursday night in their last hit-out before finals.
"My goal for the rest of the year is to keep making the team and to keep turning up for the girls, and hopefully keep winning," Carter said.
MORE KNIGHTS NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.