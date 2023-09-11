ALL LANES of the Pacific Highway have reopened at Jewells, south of Newcastle, after an earlier crash.
Authorities have confirmed the traffic signals were also back working by early Monday afternoon.
One northbound lane at the Ntaba Road intersection had been closed to travellers while emergency services worked, and the traffic lights had blacked out after a car slammed into a power pole about 10am on Monday.
One man was taken to hospital.
A MAN has been taken to a Newcastle hospital after a car crashed into a power pole, causing a traffic light blackout.
Emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway at Jewells just after 10am on Monday after reports of a single-vehicle accident.
A man, believed to be aged in his 60s, was treated by ambulance paramedics at the scene for neck and arm injuries.
He was taken to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.
The crash affected commuters on Monday morning, with traffic authorities confirming the power pole crash had caused the traffic lights at the Ntaba Road intersection to be blacked out.
One lane of the Pacific Highway was closed while emergency services continued to work at the crash site about 11am.
Live Traffic NSW updates urged drivers to be cautious in the area and expect delays.
Traffic crews and utility services remain at the scene.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.