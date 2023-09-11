Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

Australian Olympic Committee names Hunter Sports High as official pathway school

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
September 11 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With former Olympians as their teachers and following in the footsteps of Hockeyroos player Mariah Williams, the students of Hunter Sports High are bound to strive for sporting success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.