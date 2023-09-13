Polaris, with August Burns Red (USA), Kublai Khan TX (USA), Currents - Bar On The Hill
Me Local Member Of Parliament, Catpiss, I Hate People - Hamilton Station Hotel
Krit Motion With The Potion - Grand Junction Hotel
Hindley Street Country Club - Civic Theatre
The White Album Concert - Civic Theatre
Magic Dirt, with Downgirl, Laura Panic - King Street Warehouse
Asha Nidri, Karl S Williams, James Thompson, Lachlan X Morris - Adamstown Bowling Club
Nina Samson, with Cormac Grant - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Witchskull (The Serpent Tide album launch), with Pilots Of Baalbek, The Howlin' Rats - Hamilton Station Hotel
Busby Marou - King Street Bandroom
The Film Music of Hans Zimmer performed by the George Ellis Symphony Orchestra - Civic Theatre
VoVo, Metdog, Low Definition, Fungas, The Tryouts - Adamstown Bowling Club
Rocket Man vs Piano Man - Lizotte's
Figs - Hamilton Station Hotel
Jimmy Rees: Not That Kinda Viral - Civic Theatre
Full Throttle, with Lachlan Edwards - Adamstown Bowling Club
Piper Butcher - Grand Junction Hotel
Misty Lanes, The Future Thrills, Dipodium - Hamilton Station Hotel
