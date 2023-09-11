Local hopes lead way in Newcastle Cup nominations

Newcastle has a strong hand in its home cup, while runners from champion trainer Chris Waller and the Snowden stable led markets in the other group 3 features after nominations were declared on Monday for Friday's spring features.
Top local trainer Kris Lees had the favourites - Cleveland and Kalapour - for the $300,000 Newcastle Gold Cup soon after TAB markets opened. The pair were $4.50 for the 2300m race after Kalapour gained early support to come in from $6.
The Newcastle Herald reported on Friday that retiring great Damien Oliver will ride Kalapour in the cup, as well as Luncies (Cameron Handicap) and Bellatrix Black (Tibbie Stakes), for Lees.
Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini's Hosier was on the second line for the cup at $6 alongside Ciaron Maher and David Eustace's Verona. David Payne-trained Chelmsford Stakes winner Navajo Peak and Annabel Neasham-prepared Bois D'Argent were next at $8.
However, many cup entries are also nominated for the group 3 Kingstown Town Stakes (2000m) at Randwick the following day. The Newcastle Cup received 24 nominations for the 16-horse field but Bois D'Argent, Cleveland, Fancy Man, King Frankel, Navajo Peak, Parry Sound, Sir Lucan, Torrens, Kalapour, Gear Up, Hopeful, Outlandos, Wineglass Bay and Lees-trained Protagonist were dual nominated.
Lees, though, has indicated Cleveland and Kalapour will race at Newcastle, where he will chase a second win after Mugatoo's 2020 victory.
Newcastle Jockey Club chief Duane Dowell expected the cup to again stand up as an important lead-up race to major spring targets.
"We had Durston win it last year and it went on to win the Caulfield Cup, but I'm anticipating bigger numbers in the final fields this year, so I think the depth is going to be pretty good," Dowell said. "I think you will have a handful of cup runners on Friday who will go on and be extremely competitive in the group 1 staying races through the spring."
In the Cameron (1500m), Waller-trained Skyman opened as $4.50 favourite in front of Lees' 2022 runner-up Luncies, which was backed from $8 into $6. Waller also has Bold Mac and Democracy Manifest at $8, alongside Lees' Inver Park and John Sargent-trained Palmetto.
The Cameron, which had 19 entries, competes with the Bill Ritchie Handicap (1400m) at Randwick for runners and there were 10 dual nominators, including Skyman, Democracy Manifest and Lees trio Loch Eagle, Inver Park and Spangler.
Peter and Paul Snowden's Wollombi was all the rage for the Tibbie (1400m), coming into $3.50 favouritism from $6. Razeta (Lees) and Times Square (Maher and Eustace) had opened as $4.50 top picks. The Snowdens also have Mirra View ($6) in the market. The race had 15 nominations.
Dowell said hospitality packages remain for Friday's meeting but Saturday's was close to sold out.
The 2000 tickets to hospitality areas for the club's Hunter city standalone meeting on November 18 sold out within 24 hours.
