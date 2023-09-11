Newcastle Herald
Two men to front Newcastle court accused of car break-ins in Wallsend

Updated September 11 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 1:45pm
TWO MEN have been charged after police were called to a spate of alleged car break-ins in the Newcastle area on the weekend.

