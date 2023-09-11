TWO MEN have been charged after police were called to a spate of alleged car break-ins in the Newcastle area on the weekend.
Officers were patrolling the Wallsend area just after 2.30am on Saturday when members of the public flagged them down and said two men had broken into several cars nearby.
A short time later, in the early hours of that morning, police stopped a 22-year-old man and a 39-year-old man on Minmi Road in Wallsend.
Officers searched the men and said they seized tools, coins, six mobile phones, keys, medication, syringes, identification documents, a box of ammunition, letters and two knives.
Police allege the haul was made up of items stolen during the car break-ins.
The two men were taken to Waratah Police Station.
The 22-year-old man was charged with four counts of having goods in his custody suspected of being stolen, entering a vehicle without consent, entering lands without a lawful excuse, possessing housebreaking implements, and having custody of a knife in a public place.
The older man was charged with one count of having goods in his custody suspected of being stolen, entering a vehicle without consent, and larceny.
The men were refused bail and spent the weekend behind bars before fronting Newcastle Local Court on Monday.
