Nicola Scaife has taken out her third title in the Women's World Hot Air Balloon Championship

Updated September 11 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:29pm
Australian pilot Nicola Scaife has taken out her third title in the Women's World Hot Air Balloon Championship, contested by 30 of the world's best female pilots this week in Northam, Western Australia.

