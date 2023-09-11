Australian pilot Nicola Scaife has taken out her third title in the Women's World Hot Air Balloon Championship, contested by 30 of the world's best female pilots this week in Northam, Western Australia.
The 38-year-old Novocastrian had her eye on the prize from the event's start on Monday, saying she was highly motivated to win a third title in her home country.
"I was really clear on what I wanted the week to look like and my team and I executed the vision so well. I couldn't be happier," Ms Scaife said.
"Ballooning is a small community. To win in my own country amongst my friends and so many familiar faces, people that have supported and encouraged my journey over the last decade, to share it with our community, it's an incredible feeling.
"The teams have been so impressed with the event organisation and volunteers, the way the community of Northam has embraced the event. I have heard many positive comments and know that this welcome, and many peoples first impressions of Australia, will not be forgotten.
"I'm exhausted after the week of competition, but it is all slowly sinking in. My third world championship title, so wild."
Ms Scaife has been flying balloons for nearly two decades and, when she's not competing, pilots commercial flights through the Hunter Valley with Balloon Aloft.
