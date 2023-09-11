Newcastle Herald
Battle of Hastings: Will Knights half play against the Warriors?

By Robert Dillon
Updated September 11 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 3:00pm
Jackson Hastings is in doubt for the clash with the Warriors. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
KNIGHTS halfback Jackson Hastings will give himself every chance of playing in Saturday's elimination final against the Warriors in Auckland but admits the odds are stacked against him.

