Harnessing the power of introverts

In recent years, more attention has been paid to the value of introversion. Books, such as Quiet - The Power of Introverts in a World that Can't Stop Talking", explain why introverts may be severely undervalued. It's important to remember that introversion and extroversion are not black-or-white concepts but that they lie on a spectrum. However, those who tend towards introversion offer countless benefits to groups and organisations.
Despite this, our systems are still often set up to favour extroversion.
An interesting study in 2021 found that introverted medical students were getting lower grades and experiencing higher stress levels than their extroverted peers. The reason for this had nothing to do with their academic ability, but was due to performance measures being based on verbal participation. This disadvantaged quieter students. This study is an example of how our culture disproportionately values loudness.
This learning has implications not just for universities but for schools and workplaces.
The researchers identified steps to empower introverts. One was to offer different opportunities to contribute beyond verbal expression, such as written responses or at least providing time to think before answering. Another suggestion was to talk about differences in personality traits and learning styles to create an inclusive environment where all are valued equally. Not surprisingly, it is also important that those in positions of power understand that introverts make strong and effective leaders.
Correcting myths about introversion, such as understanding that it is not the same as shyness or social aversion, is a good place to start.
