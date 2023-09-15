Newcastle Herald
Harnessing the power of introverts in a world that favours extroverts

By Tarnya Davis
September 15 2023 - 4:00pm
In recent years, more attention has been paid to the value of introversion. Books, such as Quiet - The Power of Introverts in a World that Can't Stop Talking", explain why introverts may be severely undervalued. It's important to remember that introversion and extroversion are not black-or-white concepts but that they lie on a spectrum. However, those who tend towards introversion offer countless benefits to groups and organisations.

