6 beds | 4 bath | 3 car
World class waterfront home, separately titled lake house, and boat shed with studio - welcome to 156-158 Skye Point Road, Coal Point, a landmark waterfront property where no expense has been spared.
With an iconic waterfront position on a blue-chip peninsula paired with a wow-factor home of architectural excellence, this property is a dream come true.
When you add in a charming separately titled lake house, a studio above a boatshed and a private deep water jetty plus slipway you have a very rare find indeed.
Presenting as if it has just graced the pages of a glossy magazine, the main home is an understated vision of luxury, with three plush bedrooms and two showroom bathrooms (including a hotel-worthy whole top floor master suite), and open plan living that extends out to a picture-perfect alfresco setting complete with a saltwater infinity pool.
The cottage is a renovated version of its charming origins and sits on the water's edge.
The boat shed not only provides a home for watercraft but also offers an upper level studio where like the other dwellings, the view takes centre stage.
"A total land size of 2023sqm with both independent titles separately metered gives you so many future options," listing agent David Westerman from First National Toronto said.
"None more obvious than profitable holiday home lettings, though you may want to keep these dwellings for family and friends.
"Can you imagine spending weekends with loved ones in such a beautiful setting - life certainly doesn't get any better than this.
"Two homes, one a modern masterpiece and one a renovated cottage
"The cottage boasts two bedrooms, a bathroom and open plan living with verandah access.
"A separate one bedroom/one bathroom dwelling sits above the boat shed.
"Wow-factor 180 degree water views are on full display from all aspects of the property."
A thrilling list of highlights in the main home includes a gas fireplace, ducted AC, underground gas storage, solar panels, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and walls of glass beaming in sunshine
An ideal north-easterly is complemented by slipway from the boatshed to the water while a deep water jetty provides mooring for the boat.
Combine all this with a 11.3m x 6.3m garage and workshop with attached carport, and all your needs are catered for.
Other bonus features include a location near a local primary school and just minutes to the waterfront cafes and lively shopping hub that defines Toronto.
