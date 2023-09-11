Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Lake Macquarie council to take over Business Excellence Awards

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
September 12 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser with winners of the 2023 Lake Macquarie Business Excellence Awards.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser with winners of the 2023 Lake Macquarie Business Excellence Awards.

IN an effort to back local businesses, Lake Macquarie City Council will take over management of the annual business excellence awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.