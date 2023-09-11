IN an effort to back local businesses, Lake Macquarie City Council will take over management of the annual business excellence awards.
The council first took management of the awards over from the Business Growth Centre on a three-year trial basis in 2019.
The outbreak of COVID-19 brought the 2020 and 2021 events to a grinding halt, at which point the council signed off on a two-year extension of the trial as an opportunity to support the more than 14,080 businesses in the city.
Since the council took over the awards, the number of quality nominations has tripled.
Cr Kate Warner has served on the awards committee for the last two years and supported the council managing the awards.
"We had 146 nominations received this year and I think it ties into some key strategic principles for the city," she said.
"Not only does it assist to give some notoriety and focus on some businesses in the city, but I think it's a great opportunity for collaboration and networking and to really shine a light on diversity in small and large businesses across our city."
According to a report to councillors on Monday night, the awards likely wouldn't exist without the council's management.
"It offers the opportunity to position the awards as a premier business event in our city and increase city profiling opportunities for Lake Macquarie City at the regional and state awards," it said.
"If council does not endorse the ongoing management, the local business community may feel unsupported and the exposure opportunities for Lake Macquarie will be reduced."
Without the Lake Macquarie awards, businesses would have to apply to the Business Hunter awards without gaining momentum locally.
Winners at the Lake Macquarie event progress as a finalist at the regional level.
Mayor Kay Fraser said managing the awards was an important way for the council to support the 14,000 plus businesses across the city.
"The Lake Macquarie Business Awards have grown substantially over the past 12 years, with a record 146 nominations received in 2023," she said.
"The awards showcase the innovation, ingenuity and excellence of businesses operating in our city, and Lake Macquarie's appeal as a prosperous place to set up shop."
This year, innovative speech pathology service for children with communication and feeding difficulties A Growing Understanding took out the top gong as 2023 Business of the Year.
According to the council, feedback from past applicants, judges, sponsors, Dantia and Business Hunter support the council continuing to manage the event.
Dantia, the council's economic development company, has also expressed a desire to be involved in future events.
The awards were established by the Business Growth Centre in 2012 in an effort to showcase quality local businesses.
