Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

Nikolai Topor-Stanley savours championship moment with Jaffas

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
September 11 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikolai Topor-Stanley enjoys the grand final celebrations on Saturday night. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Nikolai Topor-Stanley enjoys the grand final celebrations on Saturday night. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Nikolai Topor-Stanley counts himself as a grand final winner in the A-League with Western United despite missing their 2022 victory with injury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.