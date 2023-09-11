Nikolai Topor-Stanley savours championship moment with Jaffas

Nikolai Topor-Stanley counts himself as a grand final winner in the A-League with Western United despite missing their 2022 victory with injury.
But there was still no hiding his joy in being on the field for a first senior grand final win, albeit on a smaller stage with Lambton Jaffas on Saturday night.
The 38-year-old, who lost all four of his grand finals - three at Wanderers and one with Newcastle - on the pitch in the A-League, was a standout for Jaffas in the 2-1 NPL men's win over Broadmeadow at Jack McLaughlan Oval.
Tested regularly with long balls and the counter-attacking pace of Magic, Topor-Stanley and centre-back partner Riley McNaughton were near faultless. McNaughton was named man of the match.
The late-season addition of Topor-Stanley was no doubt crucial to Jaffas' 12-game unbeaten run to a first title double, but the 380-game A-League veteran was quick to deflect any praise.
"I think all the hard work was done before I got there," Topor-Stanley said. "I came into a team that obviously had plenty of quality and pedigree, and I just added I guess a little bit of direction and experience to keep them on the right track, so I was happy to add my bit and win some silverware for the club.
"I wasn't involved with Western United's win on the field, I got injured in the last game of the season, but I still played my part in getting the team there. I've still got my winner's medal so I'll count that in the trophy cabinet.
"Obviously I won an Asian Champions League [with Wanderers], which is a final in itself and a cup, but it was nice to come in and add something, play in a grand final and win, and also help the club win the league."
When signing, he had the option to play on at Jaffas next year, but he was yet to commit.
"I'll have a discussion with the club and see how everything goes," he said.
Regardless, Topor-Stanley was glad he decided to play locally after finishing his professional career.
"You don't quite know what you're getting yourself into until you live it," he said.
"But I've walked into a good team, full of characters and winners that compete, and the people who run the club are good people. Genuine people who want the best for the club, the players and the community."
"In retrospect, I'm happy with my decision."
He was sporting a cut to the corner of his eye from a stray elbow late in the grand final as both side searched for the winner.
Jaffas found it with a Kale Bradbery strike in stoppage time.
It gave Lambton four from four this year against Magic, who looked to launch long-ball counter-attacks in the decider rather than play their usual possession-based game.
"I think that's credit to us as a team," Topor-Stanley said.
"I feel like we put enough pressure on them to move away from their normal style of play, which is moving the ball.
"They had some success against us with that, and they are a good team, quite mobile. They play some good football and combine well.
"I like to think we stopped them doing that as much as they normally do anyhow, and we forced them into something maybe that they're not quite used to."
IN THE NEWS:
