Teenager, 14, killed and 15-year-old injured in car crash at Norah Head, Central Coast

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated September 11 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:40pm
Police were called in the early hours of Sunday morning. File picture
A YOUNG boy has died and another was found seriously injured on the road after a sedan crashed into parked cars before dawn.

