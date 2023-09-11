A YOUNG boy has died and another was found seriously injured on the road after a sedan crashed into parked cars before dawn.
Emergency services were urgently called to Bungary Road at Norah Head about 3am on Sunday after reports of a car crash.
Police were told a blue Mazda 6 sedan had collided with parked cars on the street.
Police tragically found a 14-year-old boy dead inside the Mazda.
A 15-year-old boy was found seriously injured on the roadway nearby.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and was in a serious but stable condition at the time, police said.
Specialist officers from the police force's Crash Investigation Unit set up a crime scene and launched an investigation into the crash.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
As police piece together how the devastating crash unfolded, they have called for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from the Buff Point and Norah Head areas between 2am and 3am on Sunday to please come forward.
Contact local police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
