As the Newcastle air warms for spring, almost 100 local women will don their walking shoes and head to the foreshore for a morning of mentorship.
Mentor Walks, a global initiative, is coming to Newcastle and kicks off with a walk at the foreshore on Thursday, September 14. It is one of six walks to be run in the city over the next 12 months.
The idea behind the walks is simple, it is an opportunity for women in senior leadership positions to answer questions and support mentees, who are aspiring to the next step in their career.
More than 8000 women have participated as mentees since the program started in Sydney in 2016, with more than 500 mentors volunteering their time and wisdom.
And the event's success has led to it going global - walks have kicked off in Calgary and Christchurch this month.
Local businesswoman Sam Martin-Williams, who is a mentor and organiser for Newcastle, said the event brings together two of her favourite things.
She said she has lived by the "whole philosophy about a healthy body and healthy mind".
"You're out and about in the fresh air, in a safe environment. You get to take in everything beautiful Newcastle has to offer and at the same time, you're able to share stories and get guidance."
"Health and fitness has been part of my life for as long as I can remember," Ms Martin-Williams said about a "hobby" that became a career. "When Mentor Walks crossed my path, I thought it was a fantastic fusion and an opportunity at a regional and local level to sponsor terrific talent."
Ms Martin-Williams hopes to "give back" and "guide" other women, just like so many have done for her throughout her career.
"I think it is a really contemporary way to engage with mentors and sponsors. It's low commitment and high impact.
The non-executive director and mother believes the Thursday morning walk will be a "fantastic recipe" to spur women in their careers.
She said there was already a great deal of interest in the Newcastle walks.
"This is so far the most successful launch the organisation has experienced in its existence," she said.
Thursday's event has sold out for mentees, who will walk with nearly 30 mentors.
But the numbers make sense - Newcastle is a growing regional hub for young businesswomen. For others, the post-COVID era has been a chance to re-think careers.
Mentee Rachel McGuire has worked in finance for more than 20 years but is now thinking about what may lay ahead. Enter: an application to Mentor Walks and a chance to chat with like-minded women.
"What really drew my interest in the mentor walks was expanding my network outside of work and being paired with a female leader so you could ask questions completely independent of the organisation you're in and just get some different perspectives on how to grow your career," Ms McGuire said.
"This is perfect timing. I'm at a pivotal point. Do I want to continue in finance of do I want to broaden my horizons?"
She hoped to learn what "twists and turns" women in senior leadership positions took to get where they were now.
Mentor Walks co-founder Bobbi Mahlab said the conversations held on the walks were "an important part of helping women take the next step in their career and ultimately developing the next generation of leaders".
"It can be difficult to find like-minded career women in your town or city. Career women also have issues big and small and often it is hard to find impartial people to go to for advice," she said. "Our mentors provide these aspiring women with advice on challenges they're facing now, such as getting a promotion, asking for a pay rise, influencing executive teams, and managing up, or when to launch a business or product."
For Ms McGuire, she hopes it will be the start of some positive relationships.
"I hope we think about where we could go to next," she said.
For information, visit www.mentorwalks.org.
