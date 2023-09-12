THE cool-climate Orange Region has gained a fine reputation for its chardonnays and cabernet sauvignons, and now the Carillion arm of the Davis Wine Group has rung the chimes with pinot noir.
Gifted with an exceptional 2022 vintage pinot noir crop, winemaker Andrew Ling and owner-vigneron Tim Davis pulled out all stops to produce an inaugural flagship $100-a-bottle Carillon 2022 Terroir Project Pinot Noir.
The award of 5.5 stars in the review below demonstrates the deep impression the wine made on me and the recently published 2024 Halliday Wine Companion gave it 97 points alongside a list of the nation's top pinots from Macedon Ranges, Mornington Peninsula, Tasmania, Yarra Valley and Beechworth.
The wine is from a 25-year-old vineyard at 740 to 800 metres elevation on Mount Canobolas's volcanic slopes.
Former Reserve Bank executive-turned wine man, Tim Davis said his team had sought to ensure the utmost quality by using the best fruit from select rows of the vineyard.
"We've always known what Orange is capable of and this was the vintage to really seize the moment and make a statement wine from Carillion vineyard," he said.
Andrew Ling believed the site's potential was always apparent and the perfect vintage conditions in 2022 allowed the creation of a wine that personified the potential of the vineyard.
The fruit was handpicked and sorted and fermented using the winery's indigenous yeasts. With a 20 per cent whole bunch crush, no fining or filtering and French oak barrel maturation, the final wine was profound and deeply layered wine and an authentic taste of Carillion vineyard terroir.
"The Terroir Project is an amalgam of all the factors that help create great wine, with little to no winemaking artefact," Andrew said.
Davis Group, with Carillion and its Pepper Tree, Briar Ridge and Tallavera Grove brands, has two Hunter wineries and 189 hectares of Hunter, Orange, Wrattonbully and Coonawarra vines - 28 hectares at Tallavera Grove and 39 hectares at Briar Ridge at Mount View, 30 hectares at Orange, 12 hectares at Coonawarra and 90 hectares at Wrattonbully in Limestone Coast zone.
Involving daughter Jaclyn being owner and general manager of Briar Ridge at Mount View and son Tim at Carillion, the group is headed by 76-year-old geologist-turned vigneron and recent inductee as a Hunter Valley Living Legend of Wine, John Davis, who was quick to see the wine potential of Orange when he established the first Carillion vineyard there in 1997.
PRICE: $100
FOOD MATCH: duck a l'orange
AGEING: 10 years
RATING: 5.5 stars
WITH 13.5% alcohol, ruby hues and enticing rose petal aromas, the Carillion 2022 Terroir Project Pinot Noir ratifies Orange Region's fitness for this notoriously finicky grape variety. The Carillion team have been painstaking in producing a pinot with lovely vibrant raspberry front-palate flavour, middle palate blueberry, pomegranate, spice, mint and supple vanillin oak and savoury tannins.
John Lewis
PRICE: $45
FOOD MATCH: coq au vin
AGEING: four years
RATING: 5 STARS
With the Terroir Project and Lovable Rogue Vermentiuno, this Carillion 2022 Six Clones Pinot Noir is at carillionwines.com.au and the Mount View Tallavera Grove cellar door. Six Clones has 13.5% alcohol, bright crimson hues and berry pastille scents. Zingy cherry flavour shows on the front palate, raspberry, quince jelly, spice and mocha oak on middle palate and minty tannins at the finish.
John Lewis
PRICE: $35
FOOD MATCH: seafood pancakes
AGEING: four years
RATING: 4.5 stars
FROM a grape native to the Mediterranean islands of Sardinia and Corsica, this Hunter Tallavera Grove-sourced Lovable Rogue 2022 Skin Contact Vermentino is so-named for the juice's flavour-boosting grape skins exposure. It has brassy hues, lemongrass and musk aromas and frisky quince front-palate flavour. The middle has apricot, custard apple and cumquat elements and a finish of flinty acid. John Lewis
