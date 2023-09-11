THERE'S a millionaire walking around the Hunter and they don't even know it.
The Lott is searching for someone who bought a winning ticket in the division one Saturday Lotto draw from Weston Discount Pharmacy.
The ticket was one of 10 winners valued at $1 million each.
The winning entry is unregistered, so officials from The Lott are unable to contact the winner.
Weston Discount Pharmacy lottery manager, Lesley Lester, said it was the first time they had sold a division one-winning entry.
"We're so happy for our customer and we hope it's a local, but regardless of who it is and where they're from, we will be overjoyed for them," Ms Lester said.
"We recently sold a top prize-winning instant scratch-Its tickets to a local and they scored $50,000, which is wonderful.
"Congratulations to the mystery winner and we wish them all the best with their division one prize. We hope it makes life a little bit easier for them."
Anyone who bought tickets from Weston Discount Pharmacy in Saturday's Lotto draw 4397 is urged to check their numbers.
