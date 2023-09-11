Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Racing

Dan and Paul Morgan score at Newcastle Paceway

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated September 11 2023 - 7:47pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Morgan. Picture HRNSW
Dan Morgan. Picture HRNSW

Maitland reinsman Dan Morgan expects Never Know Blaze to go on with the job after winning easily as part of a double for the family stable on Monday at Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.