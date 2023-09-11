Dan and Paul Morgan score at Newcastle Paceway

Maitland reinsman Dan Morgan expects Never Know Blaze to go on with the job after winning easily as part of a double for the family stable on Monday at Newcastle.
Morgan's father, Paul, trains, owns and bred four-year-old Never Know Blaze, which broke through at his third start with a blistering finish from well back to win by 10 metres.
"I've got a little bit of an opinion of him, he's very fast and hopefully he'll go on with it," Dan said.
"Last start he got checked and galloped, so he didn't have any luck. And first start he was just a bit green and did a few things wrong."
The Morgans later combined with a win on protest for Sweetly Spoken. She raced outside leader and favourite Brexitt before they went to the line in a photo-finish. Brexitt got the margin but lost the race on protest after shifting out late.
"She went three wide to sit in the chair," Dan said.
"She's been working really good, so we were really confident. We just thought the draw was a little bit tricky for her but it turned out all right."
