A CAR has crashed and mounted the tram line, reportedly trapping multiple people, on Beresford Street at Newcastle West.
Police, NSW Ambulance paramedics and firefighters rushed to the scene on the one-way street about 7pm on reports of a single vehicle crash on the side of the tram line.
It's believed the driver left Kentucky Fried Chicken with passengers in the vehicle and turned left onto the tram line from Steel Street instead of continuing on to the lights at Honeysuckle Drive.
All three passengers are reportedly out of the vehicle and a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said it appears that nobody has been injured.
It's unclear what impact the incident has had on the operation of the tram.
The Newcastle Herald has contacted Keolis Downer, which operates the tram, for more information on any impact on services.
Online data shows the 7:12pm, 7:20pm and 7:37pm tram were cancelled but the 7:52pm tram is now on time.
More to come.
