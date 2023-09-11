Teenagers injured in early morning crash at Rutherford

Two teenagers have been injured in a crash in the Hunter during the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the New England Highway near the Wollombi Road intersection in Rutherford at about 3am.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated two people at the scene - a young woman and man both aged in their teens.
The female suffered a leg injury while the male sustained an injury to his neck.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said one of the teenagers was taken to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment. No further details have been released at this time.
There was also a crash on the Central Coast overnight which caused a gas bottle explosion and closed the M1 Pacific Motorway for some time.
