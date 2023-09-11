A gas bottle explosion during a crash on the Central Coast on Monday night closed the M1 Pacific Motorway while the area was cleared.
A truck driver avoided hospital having sustained only minor injuries after his vehicle hit a guard rail on the motorway at Ourimbah, triggering an explosion from a gas bottle in his cargo.
Rural Fire Service crews from Tuggerah, Kariong, Ourimbah, and Gosford - as well as a Fire and Rescue NSW team from Berkley Vale - responded to the explosion.
Debris was strewn across the motorway and the road was closed while firefighters cleared the area.
The M1 had fully reopened before peak-hour on Tuesday morning.
