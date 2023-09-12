Mark Minervini keeping Hosier sharp for Newcastle Cup test

Mark Minervini believes Hosier is appreciating his sprint-style program heading into the Newcastle Gold Cup (2300m) on Friday.
Now the Newcastle trainer has his fingers crossed for a soft draw on Wednesday and some give in the track to enhance his chances further for the $300,000 staying test.
Hosier firmed in TAB betting to $5 behind Kris Lees-trained pair Kalapour and Cleveland ($4.50) on Tuesday after opening at $6.
The seven-year-old appeared well in at 56.5 kilograms when weights were declared on Tuesday. David Payne's Chelmsford Stakes winner Navajo Peak was topweight at 59kg. Cleveland had 58kg and Kalapour 56kg.
Minervini and clients bought Hosier for $100,000 from Lloyd Williams in May and he has since won almost three times that on the track, including victory in the group 3 Premier's Cup (2000m) at Randwick.
He miraculously came through a tragic edition of the Wyong Cup unscathed at his next start and had since had two solid pieces of work at Newcastle.
Apprentice Lachlan Scorse took him through his paces on Tuesday and gave Minervini an encouraging report.
"He was very happy with him, the horse worked well and he wouldn't blow a candle out. He's very clean-winded," Minervini said. "He worked over 1000 metres and just improved the last 400. I've sort of trained him a bit like a sprinter because I think those older horses, I don't think they appreciate a lot of hard work. I'm not saying I've reinvented the wheel, but whatever I've done, it's worked so I'll just keep doing it."
Hosier's win in the Premier's Cup was on a soft 7 but he also ran well for Minervini on good going, including a second in the listed Winter Challenge. Clear skies are forecast this week.
"I think that if there's rain forecast, they are cautious to irrigate and overdo it, but the fact that there's no rain forecast, I think they will put plenty into it and I'm hoping they will and there will be some cut in it," he said.
Regardless, he was confident Hosier would run well.
"A lot of the owners have been paranoid about rainfall but he was pigeonholed as that [wet-tracker] and as a bit of a leader too, but we've got him to settle a bit now and he's relaxing," he said. "Jason Collett has got great hands and he can put him to sleep, and they seem to work well together."
More than half of the 24 cup entries are also nominated for Randwick on Saturday. Lees said Cleveland and Kalapour would race in the cup but Protagonist was likely headed to the Kingston Town Stakes.
In the Cameron Handicap, Lees has Inver Park, Luncies and Spangler to run but Loch Eagle set to be kept for another week. He has Razeta, Bellatrix Black and Loves Me Likearock in the Tibbie Stakes. Loves Me Likearock was a late nomination on Tuesday. Maher and Eustace-trained Thunder Beauty, a listed winner in England, was the other late entry.
