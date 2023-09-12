Extending Eraring's life a backward step

IN response to Mark Kenny ('How low can 'no' campaign go?', Opinion, 4/9), the John Howard photo tells its own story. What I see is anguish, maybe even fear, from the worry his party is on the wrong road. Think of his comment "maintain the rage". It is not a total commitment to the cause. Here is an opportunity for Howard to show some true statesmanship. If he is not in agreement with Dutton, he should say so. Not all Liberals want to vote 'no'. This is Howard's chance to be a real Liberal father figure. Look at the photo again and think about it. This referendum should be above party politics.