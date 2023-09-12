Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal
Letters

Letters to the editor: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

September 13 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Extending Eraring's life a backward step
Extending Eraring's life a backward step

Extending Eraring's life a backward step

WITH the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the world is shifting away from coal. But the health and safety aspects surrounding the industry are often overlooked.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.