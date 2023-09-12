FLAMES have licked some of the highest parts of the Barrington Tops for the first time in half-a-century in an effort to bring new life to a vulnerable orchid.
The two-hectare snow grass burn on the Biyan Biyan plane on Saturday involved about 60 people and was led by Worimi elder Aunty Michelle Perry.
The fire was sparked to regenerate the Bularr-Gulga Watuun - or the Diuris Venosa - which is a double-veined donkey orchid endemic to sub-alpine mountain grasslands.
It was a special occasion for the Perry family, who have strong connections to the area through renowned Gloucester tracker Jack "Malukut" Cook.
"Not only just to start [the burn], but to be amongst it when all the smoke was going and bending down and encouraging that next blade of grass to go, really gave you a sense of what the old people did back in the day to look after Country," Aunty Michelle said.
"But to be there with all your family and all your mob was quite emotional, and a couple of people came up to me quite emotional, just watching that burn take place."
She said the group learned a song written about the burn which asked the orchid to come up, and did dances as the women felt the country beneath their feet.
"It was amazing," she said.
The tubers of the orchid will be sustainably harvested.
The burn was carried out alongside the state government's biodiversity division and the National Parks and Wildlife Service, backed by Yarrabin Fire.
The NSW government's senior threatened species officer Luke Foster said the burn was the first at the location since the 1970s, and possibly the first cultural burn there since colonisation.
A four-day cultural camp at the Little Murray campground culminated in the burn.
Family and friends from different Aboriginal nations joined in on activities, which also included spear and stick making for men, and singing, dancing, and Gathang language for women.
