NOT many can say they've published a children's book at the age of five or 12, but the students at St Pius X Primary School certainly can.
After months of work-shopping and just five days to create it, the Windale pupils had the help of Newcastle-based children's author and illustrator Sami Bayly to co-publish their storybook Stolen Heart.
The storyline follows the school's totem animals - dingo, kookaburra, pelican and eagle- who work together to restore the heart of the moon at Belmont Lagoon, referencing the Awabakal Dreamtime story When the Moon Cried and Formed Belmont Lagoon.
Year four student Kaleb Weippeart was part of the writing process and called himself the word weaver.
"It has been a challenging process to find out new words to describe things in different ways," he said.
"I've really enjoyed creating a book. I've never created a book before."
Year six student Layla Knox drew the water-coloured illustrations of the book with a focus on the kookaburra.
"I changed it probably like 20 times until I was happy with it," she said.
"I think the drawing was the most enjoyable part for me."
The students thanked Ms Bayly for guiding them to make the book and said it was something they'll cherish forever.
Ms Bayly said she was proud to be part of the school's Growing Minds Inspiring Readers program and to give students inspiration to follow their dreams.
"I love this process. I think the best thing was just being able to see them contribute and make something," she said.
"A lot of the times kids might put something in the 'too hard' basket but they have already become authors and illustrators in kindy to year six - anything is possible."
St Pius X Primary School principal Steve Pryde, said the school was unique with 38 per cent of its students identifying as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
"We're extremely proud of that connection," he said.
"We wanted to do something that helps students embrace their rich connections with Country through the traditions of storytelling and art.
"And we wanted students across all years to get involved, and Sami provided that opportunity."
