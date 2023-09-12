GOLF: Charlestown's Jye Pickin will be gunning for a place at the US Masters and British Open when he tee up in the Asia-Pacific Championship at Royal Melbourne next month.
Pickin is one of 10 Australians in the event, which is being held from October 26-29 and features players from 41 countries.
The winner earns a start at August National and the 152nd Open Championships at Royal Liverpool. Three Australians have previously won the Championship, including Harrison Crowe last year.
Pickin will be joined in Melbourne on Octiber 26-29 by Jeffrey Guan, Jack Buchanan, Lukas Michel, Connor Fewkes, Quinnton Croker, Max Charles, Harry Bolton, Jasper Stubbs and and Harry Takis.
Players from 41 APGC member organisations have accepted invitations with 118 players confirmed for the 120-player field.
The field is highlighted by Japan's Yuta Sugiura (No.20 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking as of September 5), China's Wenyi Ding (No.22), New Zealand's Kazuma Kobori (No.30) and Thailand's Ratchanon "TK" Chantananuwat (No.34). Additionally, the 2022 runner-up, China's Bo Jin (No.118) returns to attempt to go one better.
Notable past competitors include 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur, and 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith.
Over the Championship's 14-year history, the Asia-Pacific Amateur has served as a springboard to some of the world's top players, including Matsuyama, Smith, Cameron Davis, Ryan Fox, Lucas Herbert, Si Woo Kim, Satoshi Kodaira, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Min Woo Lee and C.T. Pan.
Collectively, alumni of the Asia-Pacific Amateur have gone on to win 24 tournaments on the PGA TOUR to date and more than 120 across the PGA TOUR, DP World Tour, Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour.
The Championship will be played over Royal Melbourne's Composite Course which comprises 12 holes from the West Course and six holes from the East Course.
The West Course was designed by Dr Alister MacKenzie, the same architect who shaped Augusta National Golf Club.
Royal Melbourne has previously held 16 men's Australian Opens, two Women's Australian Opens, three Presidents Cups and the Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2014, when Adelaide's Antonio Murdaca became the first Australian to win the event.
