Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

Dantia's new CEO Tim Browne shares vision for Lake Macquarie

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
September 12 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE'S a new leader at the helm of Dantia, Lake Macquarie's economic development company, and he's determined to see the city ranked in the top ten most liveable in the world in 20 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.