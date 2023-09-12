THERE'S a new leader at the helm of Dantia, Lake Macquarie's economic development company, and he's determined to see the city ranked in the top ten most liveable in the world in 20 years.
Tim Browne has been named chief executive officer, and his goal is to attract investment and help businesses already in the city to scale up their operations.
With more than 18 years experience in the public and private sectors, including most recently as the Lake Macquarie City Council's manager of city works, he's confident he's uniquely placed to collaborate with businesses and the council.
"There's a lot of opportunities out there for businesses in Lake Macquarie and the energy transition is an obvious one," he said.
"There's an opportunity to move away from coal-fired generation into the renewable energy space."
Advanced manufacturing and tech start-ups are also sectors Mr Browne believes have potential for growth in the city and he hopes to use Dantia's expertise and connections to boost businesses headed in that direction.
Mr Browne said Dantia's role isn't just to attract new businesses to the city, but to provide a positive business environment and the economic and regulatory drivers to help existing ones grow.
"It's about being able to provide independent advice to businesses and staff who are here, or may want to move here, to make connections into government and we can provide advice on development applications at arms length because we're not part of that approvals process," he said.
"When this opportunity came up I grabbed it with both hands because it's all about generating and maintaining business in Lake Macquarie, utilising natural assets and business infrastructure.
"It's all about creating jobs and the happy and healthy lifestyles which play a part in that."
He's particularly excited about CELL, Australia's first living lab dedicated to the circular economy, which has been founded by Dantia, the council and the University of Newcastle.
It's focused on projects that could generate new employment in the city by taking waste from within the local government area or nearby, converting it into new or alternate materials and helping to transition away from the carbon and extractive-based economy.
It's hoped CELL will attract new manufacturing and energy opportunities for the region.
Mr Browne is a Belmont local and said ultimately his goal is to make Lake Macquarie a better place to work and live.
"I really enjoy working in for-purpose business and for the community of Lake Macquarie," he said.
"I love living here, I use the lake, the beaches, bushwalk at Green Point and what gets me out of bed in the morning is contributing to the community I live in.
"I want to be part of something bigger than myself and contribute to Lake Macquarie ... I'm excited to get cracking."
Mr Browne takes over the role from previous chief executive Joshua Sattler, who finished up at the end of June.
He holds a Master's in Environmental Management, a Bachelor of Science and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
At the moment he is completing a Master's of Business Administration which he hopes will assist him in his new leadership role.
Dantia chairman Jonathan Vandervoort said he looks forward to Mr Browne's contribution to the organisation's continued success.
"Tim's appointment as CEO marks an exciting chapter in Dantia's journey," he said.
"His wealth of experience, commitment to innovation and dedication to operational excellence will undoubtedly contribute to the organisation's continued success and growth."
