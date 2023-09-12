It has been almost three months since the company operating Newcastle's renowned 48 Watt Street hospitality venue went bust but dozens of couples are still picking up the pieces from their would-be big day.
Wellsman PTY LTD was placed into liquidation and removed from the premises after four years of inconsistent rent payments on July 17. The industry has rallied around broken-hearted fiances since, ensuring weddings could continue.
Couple Joel and Jae-Maree, whose last name has been withheld, were due to be married at 48 Watt Street on August 25 - just over a month after Wellsman was placed into liquidation.
They celebrated their special date surrounded by loved ones at Owens Collective and The Crown and Anchor, who have helped many couples following the fall out.
"It was amazing. We are still talking about it," Joel said. "We turn to each other and say: 'Can you believe we are married?'."
But despite the joy, the stress of re-planning a wedding just weeks out still looms large. Joel and Jae-Maree lost $11,000.
"It is disappointing - well, that is putting it nicely. We are still pretty upset," Joel said.
A local celebrant who was involved in helping couples find new venues and vendors said they understood everyone now had a place to be wed, yet many couples were struggling to grapple with the loss of a dream venue.
Allison Clarkson and Jeramy Kozakiewicz were planning to be married at Watt Street in November. They have found a new venue, but are "definitely struggling" financially as a result.
"We have had to change a lot of things that we wanted to have," Ms Clarkson said. "We lost $7500. Jez and I are only in our 20s. We didn't have a big budget in the first place.
"It is about marrying my partner, it's not really about what it looks like, but that part was still very sh--ty," she said.
A spokesman from Rapsey Griffiths, which is responsible for handling the liquidation of Wellsman, said investigations were ongoing and creditors would likely be supplied with a report in October.
Documents obtained by the Newcastle Herald - first sent from Rapsey Griffiths to creditors on July 27 - suggest Wellsman is in debt by about $700,000. Roughly $200,000 of that is owed to the Australian Taxation Office.
The Herald is seeking confirmation from Rapsey Griffiths regarding the amounts.
At least four couples, according to the documents, are out of pocket by more than $10,000. Bride Lizi Blanco was one of them. She said her budget, like many, had now been "blown out of the water".
"[We are] having to spend more money on stuff that we didn't even have to think about before, because we were working with the things Watt Street provided. [It] is just another large dent in the money pocket to add to how much we lost in deposits," she said.
A celebrant who worked regularly with the owners of Wellsman told this masthead they had not heard from the company since it was placed into liquidation.
"As far as I understand, no one has [heard from them]," the celebrant said.
The Herald tried to make contact with Wellsman via phone on September 12 but phone numbers were disconnected.
But amidst the uncertainty, a new life lies in wait for the historic venue: the 48 Watt Street property is just weeks away from being sold.
The Herald understands Endeavour Property Advisors - who have been representing current owners regarding the sale of the property since June - have now entered a 14-day exclusive due diligence period with potential new owners.
It means a contract could be exchanged in a number of days.
Managing director of Endeavour Andrew Gibbons said the property would "absolutely" continue to be operated as a hospitality venue if the sale goes through.
The prospective buyers intend to operate the site as a hospitality venue themselves and have "a lot of experience in the market". The current owners did not operate the business from the premises themselves, but rather rented the property to Wellsman, who ran the hospitality business at the location.
"Once the contracts are exchanged, I would be thinking this party will be very proactive," Mr Gibbons said. "The venue is pretty much ready to walk in and operate. I would suggest [the venue] will be up and running well and truly before Christmas."
