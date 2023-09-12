A moment of celestial wonder that unfolded over Newcastle on Tuesday night almost went unnoticed.
At 12.35am a brilliant flash of light moved from west to east across the city. It was all over in three seconds.
A security camera mounted on a ship loader at Port Waratah's Carrington Coal Terminal captured the phenomenon.
The question is was it a shooting star or perhaps a UFO?
If it is the former, many will be wishing for Knights continue their unbeaten run against the Warriors on Saturday.
