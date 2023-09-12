Newcastle Herald
Two women at Maitland pool fall victim to violent carjacking

Josh Leeson
Updated September 12 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 2:30pm
Police are searching for a Honda CRV with the number plate BUY001.
Police are searching for a Honda CRV with the number plate BUY001. Picture file

POLICE are still searching for a stolen Honda CRV after two women were the victims of a violent carjacking in Maitland.

