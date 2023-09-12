POLICE are still searching for a stolen Honda CRV after two women were the victims of a violent carjacking in Maitland.
The two women, both in their 60s, were in the car park of the Maitland Aquatic Centre off Les Darcy Drive just before 12.45pm on Tuesday when they were pushed to the ground.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were told that two men then fled the scene in one of the women's vehicles.
Neither woman was physically injured.
The silver Honda CRV has the registration BUY001. The vehicle was last seen travelling south-west on Cessnock Road.
The carjacking sparked a major police operation. Up to nine police cars were combing the Greta Branxton area in search of the stolen vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.
The Herald will provide a further update to this story when more information is released.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or information can be provided via the online portal.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.