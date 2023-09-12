Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Stadium screen upgrade offers better view for Knights, Jets fans

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
September 12 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An image showing how the new southern video screen at Hunter Stadium will compare with the existing screen. Image by Venues NSW
An image showing how the new southern video screen at Hunter Stadium will compare with the existing screen. Image by Venues NSW

Newcastle Knights and Jets fans are one step closer to enjoying a better view of the action at Hunter Stadium after Venues NSW lodged plans to install two new video screens at the ground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.