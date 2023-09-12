Newcastle Knights and Jets fans are one step closer to enjoying a better view of the action at Hunter Stadium after Venues NSW lodged plans to install two new video screens at the ground.
A development application lodged with City of Newcastle shows the screen at the northern end of the ground will almost double in size from 98 square metres to 160 square metres.
The southern screen will grow from 38 square metres to 160.
Both new high-definition LED screens are 8.5 metres high by almost 19 metres across.
The NSW government announced in June that work was expected to start in November on replacing the screens.
The Venues NSW development application says it will complete the southern screen first then move on to the northern screen.
The Knights have played to sold-out crowds in recent weeks as they have won 10 straight games and made it through to the second round of the National Rugby League finals.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.