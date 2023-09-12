Newcastle Herald
Teenage Learner motorbike rider to front court after speeding in Hunter Valley

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated September 13 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 7:00am
A LEARNER motorbike rider will front court accused of speeding through a red light and going more than triple the signposted speed limit in an effort to evade police.

