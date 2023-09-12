A LEARNER motorbike rider will front court accused of speeding through a red light and going more than triple the signposted speed limit in an effort to evade police.
Highway patrol officers were tasked to Bridge Street in Muswellbrook before midnight on September 8 after concerned members of the public reported two "sports-style" motorcycles being driven dangerously.
Hunter Valley police discovered one of the bikes believed to be involved and allege that during that interaction, the second sports motorcycle was seen hooning towards them.
The speed limit in the area was 50 kilometres per hour and police said the motorbike was travelling "well in excess" of that.
The officers at the scene then tried to stop that motorbike as it sped along Maitland Road at no less than 160 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone, police said.
Officers allege the rider approached a red traffic light and tore through the intersection anyway at at least 100 kilometres per hour before speeding up again to more than 160.
"Due to the high speeds and wet road conditions, the officers have not engaged in a pursuit," a police spokesperson said.
Officers continued to patrol and search for the rider and at about 1am on September 9 they found him and the bike hiding behind a dirt mound next to the New England Highway at Muswellbrook, police said.
It was then revealed the man was an 18-year-old local who had a Learner motorbike licence.
His ride was identified as a "modified" 2007 Yamaha R6, according to highway patrol police.
The teenager was arrested and taken to Muswellbrook Police Station.
His licence was immediately confiscated and the motorcycle registration was cancelled for three months, police said.
He was charged with being a Learner driver exceeding the speed limit by more than 45 kilometres per hour, not stopping when directed, and driving furiously at a dangerous speed.
The teenager was released on bail to front court in Muswellbrook court next week.
