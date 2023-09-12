Newcastle Herald
Driver fined by police for driving on tram line in Newcastle West

Anna Falkenmire
Madeline Link
By Anna Falkenmire, and Madeline Link
Updated September 12 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 4:58pm
A MAN has been left to pick up one expensive dinner bill after he was fined $238 for driving on the tram line after reportedly leaving a Newcastle drive-thru.

