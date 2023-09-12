Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Knights memorabilia surfaces on Marketplace as footy finals fever hits

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated September 13 2023 - 2:02pm, first published September 12 2023 - 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NEWCASTLE Knights memorabilia is surfacing on social media as the team continues its winning streak.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.