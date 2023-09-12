NEWCASTLE Knights memorabilia is surfacing on social media as the team continues its winning streak.
But if you are looking for a bargain, you may need to be patient as it seems people are keen to make a buck with their second-hand items.
One particular Facebook Marketplace seller listed a Newcastle Knights flag with an asking price of $1200. The listing says the owner "never really had much use for it until" recently.
In the past seven days more than 50 footy-related listings have been posted from sellers around Newcastle and the Hunter, in the hopes to target the red and blue fans wanting to snag a keepsake to support and mark the Knights' success.
From vintage jerseys to framed posters, camp chairs, coasters, footies, caps and a neon sign - it's like a hand-picked merchandise store.
Items include a 2003 signed Newcastle Knights jersey featuring Andrew Johns going for $500 while a 2002 signed jersey is up for grabs for $1000.
A framed Tony Butterfield poster is listed for $1000 and other sellers are asking $250 for a vintage varsity jacket and $295 for a vintage shirt with a hole in it.
The Newcastle Herald reached out to flag seller Greg Baker with his large asking price, of course we wanted to see if he had any enquiries but boy, did we get a cheeky response.
"50K for the chat, then you can have the flag for free," he wrote in a reply.
Our Newcastle Knights are alive and kicking in the race for the NRL premiership after a thrilling 30-28 triumph against Canberra in Sunday's do-or-die play-off at McDonald Jones Stadium.
They're now set to meet the Warriors in New Zealand on Saturday at 4.05pm, in week two of the finals, after extending their winning streak to 10 games - the best in the club's history.
