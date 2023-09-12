LUKE Cunningham believes Maitland will be well placed to defend their Hunter Rugby Union premiership next season - and he will be there to steer the ship.
Fresh from leading the Blacks to their first title in 24 years, Cunningham has committed for another season.
The majority of the side that beat Merewether 32-26 in the grand final at No.2 sportsground a fortnight ago to complete the major-minor premiership are also going around again.
"The success of this year keeps that fire burning," said Cunningham, who played in the 2010 side which lost a grand final.
"I feel like we have the right structures and processes in place that suit the playing group and also Maitland as a club.
"The only player we look like losing is Nathan Pili, who is going to play rugby league. Other than that, everyone else is on board. They are all eager to replicate what we did this year."
Cunningham, who will guide the team take for a fourth season, said the emotion of the grand final win - the first since 1999 - combined with the support of the community made it impossible to walk away.
"We knew the history we were trying to achieve," Cunningham said. "How long it has been [since the last premiership] and the support we had. You set these goals at the start of the year. To finally get it ...
"We came back to the rugby club on the Saturday night and the place was humming," Cunningham said. "There were guys like Jack Lynch, Adam Perkins, Ian Gollan - legends who had won premierships in years gone by.
"The vibe in the place was something I had never experienced before. It fuelled the fire to go again."
As premiers, Cunningham knows the Blacks will face a different challenge next season.
"It brings a different type of pressure knowing you are the premiers, but I feel like the boys felt something similar to that this year," he said. "I feel like that expectation was present at the back end of this year. We won 11 straight. That puts a target on your back."
"The strength of the club is certainly there. We have a nine, ten and outside back from the NSW Country under 18s, who will come into grade this season."
Cunningham believes the competition is in a healthy state despite consisting of six clubs after the drop to suburban rugby by Singleton and Nelson Bay in 2023.
"I don't think the calibre of the comp has dropped," he said. "If anything the brutality of the week-in, week-out has made it more difficult. You are not getting those easy games any more. There are six really competitive teams. If you look at the final series, every game went down to the wire. It is in a good spot."
