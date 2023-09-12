Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Rugby Union: Coach Luke Cunningham commits to 2024, backs Blacks in Hunter Rugby title defence

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated September 12 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Blacks premiership-winning coach Luke Cunningham has agreed to another season at the helm. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Maitland Blacks premiership-winning coach Luke Cunningham has agreed to another season at the helm. Picture by Stewart Hazell

LUKE Cunningham believes Maitland will be well placed to defend their Hunter Rugby Union premiership next season - and he will be there to steer the ship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.