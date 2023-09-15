Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Wine, dine and play lawn games on the green at Mayfield Bowlo's Ingall St Eatery

LR
By Lisa Rockman
September 15 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are bowling clubs, and then there are bowling clubs like Mayfield Bowlo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.