4 beds | 4 bath | 2 car
Exuding the essence of barefoot luxury, this coastal haven beckons with its captivating beachside lifestyle on a north facing 695sqm block.
An innate sense of style and design permeate this four bed, four bath residence proudly showcasing the magnificent outcomes of a remarkable renovation and rear extension.
Elevating its stature, an upper-level haven for parents was incorporated, granting access to breathtaking coastal views and the sparkling-by-night city lights beyond.
With just 60 metres from door to shore, the lifestyle afforded by this residence is nothing short of enviable.
The island kitchen and butler's pantry stand as focal points, seamlessly connecting to the rear patio, landscaped backyard, and entertaining pavilion through large stacker doors.
Adding a truly unique feature are two exquisite stained-glass windows from circa 1877, salvaged from a brewery in Glasgow.
The panels have been thoughtfully integrated into the living area's design to capture the prevailing light and ambience of the day.
Retreat to the upper level haven featuring a lounge with kitchenette, master bedroom, ensuite, and private balcony for relishing those breathtaking views.
Merewether's renowned surf beach and iconic ocean baths extend an inviting call for a refreshing plunge, enhanced by the allure of seaside bars and dining venues.
With meticulous attention to every detail, this home stands as an embodiment of unparalleled luxury, where comfort and privacy intertwine seamlessly with a vibrant coastal lifestyle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.