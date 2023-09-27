IF the Voice to Parliament doesn't get voted in on October 14, 18-year-old Rosie Tattum says it's a side of Australia she doesn't want to see.
The Cooks Hill Campus student has formed a youth forum committee with her friends who share a similar view, and together they're on a mission to educate youth on what the referendum means.
Ms Tattum discussed Indigenous perspectives along with Matilda Marchant, 16, Lily Vodic Senior, 16, Kayla McKenzie, 18, and Crystal Leigh, 17 through their research as a panel at the Bayira Conference on September 21.
"It's so important that we recognise the Indigenous people and we respect them. I want to be a part of a future that does do that and looks out for them," Ms Tattum said.
Ms Marchant said the Voice is something they want to promote as they prepare to leave the safety net of school.
"This is the future that we're going to be entering very soon. We're about to be part of the workforce, part of decision-making democracy and I think it's extremely important to have Indigenous perspectives and guidance in these decisions," she said.
While she's too young to vote, she said it was more of an incentive to get the word out and educate others.
Ms McKenzie is 18 and will be voting 'yes' in the referendum,
"This is the Australia I want to live in," she said.
Ms Marchant said giving the Voice to Indigenous people is the "bare minimum."
"If it goes through it's the first step of many and is something that will be built upon. If it doesn't go through then it's a massive step back in the minds of people and will put up a psychological barrier," she said.
Ms Leigh said having a Voice ingrained in the constitution was the most important aspect of the referendum,
"I think that having a voice is really important, but especially having a voice that can't be taken away," she said.
Ms Vodic Senior said she was interested to see the voting data after the referendum.
"We are going to see which parts of Australia are the most racist in the postcode data released. It's one big public open vote. I think a lot of people are thinking this is going to be pretty anonymous, but it's not and we are going to see that," she said.
