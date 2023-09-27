Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

High School students speak on the Voice at Bayira Conference at Newcastle Conservatorium of Music

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated September 27 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IF the Voice to Parliament doesn't get voted in on October 14, 18-year-old Rosie Tattum says it's a side of Australia she doesn't want to see.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.