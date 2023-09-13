Newcastle Herald
Kris Lees banks on top jockeys after bad draws for home features

By Craig Kerry
September 13 2023 - 2:00pm
Kris Lees overseeing trackwork at Newcastle Racecourse on Monday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Premier Hunter trainer Kris Lees was even more thankful to have top Victorian jockeys Damien Oliver and Ben Melham booked for Friday's Newcastle Cup meeting after copping mostly bad draws for the group 3 features on Wednesday.

