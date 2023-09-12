A LEARNER motorbike rider will front Newcastle court next month for allegedly speeding along a one-metre-wide shoulder of a major road.
Highway patrol police said they spotted a motorcycle travelling along the roadside at more than 120 kilometres per hour on Newcastle Link Road at Wallsend.
The officers were doing high visibility patrols at the time, about 4pm on Monday, while traffic was heavy.
Police allege the motorbike sped along the shoulder of the road for about 1.6 kilometres and overtook 68 slow-moving cars.
Highway patrol officers pulled the motorbike over and the 33-year-old man on board whipped out a Learner licence.
The bike he was on was a BMW S1000RR, which police said was a prohibited motorcycle for a Learner rider.
Police fined him $603 for riding the bike illegally and hit him with four demerit points, and he was fined another $283 and copped two demerit points for not displaying Learner plates.
The 33-year-old man must front Newcastle Local Court next month on the charge of riding in a manner dangerous.

