AARON Gray will be the next chairman of Newcastle District Cricket Association.
Gray takes over the role later this month with Paul Marjoribanks stepping down after 15 years in the organisation's top job.
"Aaron Gray will be my successor. He's been on the committee for a while now, most recently served as secretary and was president of Toronto during a successful era at the club, which included a number of club championships," Marjoribanks told the Newcastle Herald.
"He's also a first-grade premiership player, has a broad knowledge of the game and has a strategic overview for cricket in Newcastle."
The NDCA are scheduled to meet on September 27, which marks the official handover date.
The 2023-2024 season gets underway on Saturday, October 7.
MORE IN SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.