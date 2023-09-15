I grew up eating fish fingers from a box, not having any idea where they came from or what fish they were from - and let's be honest, when you're six years old, these aren't the big questions you ask yourself. However now, as a father of four, I want to introduce the idea of knowing where your food is from and what sort of fish or animal it was. This knowledge empowers the consumer to see the true value of the product while having greater confidence that this is something they want to feed their children.