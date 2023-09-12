AN inner-city apartment in Newcastle has hit the market for a price rarely seen in the current property landscape.
The compact one-bedroom studio apartment in the 1960s-era complex at 222/18 Brown Street is listed with a guide of $180,000 to $200,000.
It sounds like a bargain, however, there is one catch.
The open-plan 18.9 square metre space includes enough room for a bed, a living area and a bathroom with a shower but it lacks the essential feature of a kitchen.
There is space for a mini fridge and microwave, and while it is without full kitchen facilities, the apartment does offer a private north-facing verandah with city views.
It is one of only two in the complex with a verandah.
The outdoor space has an elevated view looking toward Newcastle Harbour that other apartments in the surrounding area charge hundreds of thousands of dollars more for.
The median value of an apartment in Newcastle is $921,000, according to CoreLogic.
The Brown Street apartment complex is typically utilised as student accommodation but it could suit those seeking an inner-city lifestyle on a budget, according to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate listing agent Malcolm Taylor.
The complex includes shared common areas as well as a commercial-grade kitchen and laundry facilities.
"It's quite unique because it is the low range because it is a studio and it has no kitchen," Mr Taylor said.
"It's not for everyone but anybody that's looking for their own space and doesn't mind the communal spaces can get into the inner part of Newcastle at a relatively cheap price point."
Mr Taylor said he could have sold it "10 times over", however, due to the low square meterage of the apartment, banks would not lend on it.
"The buyer has to have the full amount," he said.
"I could have sold it 10 times over to people in their 20s that have wanted to buy it, but that is the key which is stopping a lot of people moving forward because not everyone has 200k in their bank account to buy it outright."
Alternatively, it could be an affordable foot in the door for a first-time investor.
Brown Street is within walking distance to everything the inner-city has to offer, including the surrounding restaurants, cafes and bars, such as the QT Hotel's popular rooftop, as well as Newcastle Harbour and Newcastle Beach.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.