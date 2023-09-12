Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle inner-city unit listed for under $200k - but there's a catch

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated September 15 2023 - 9:27am, first published September 13 2023 - 9:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This inner-city one-bedroom studio apartment at 222/18 Brown Street, Newcastle is listed with a guide of $180,000 to $200,000. Picture supplied
This inner-city one-bedroom studio apartment at 222/18 Brown Street, Newcastle is listed with a guide of $180,000 to $200,000. Picture supplied

AN inner-city apartment in Newcastle has hit the market for a price rarely seen in the current property landscape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.